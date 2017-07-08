Local woman hosts fundraiser, raises awareness for kidney disease

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One Columbus woman is in need of a kidney so she is spreading the word and trying to find a match right now at the impact center on Blanchard Road in Columbus.

Jasmine Bass is a Columbus resident and LifeLink volunteer who is also waiting for the gift of a life-saving kidney transplant.

She says her journey started 5 years ago and now today she is looking for the help of the community.

Bass says, "The reason I got on dialysis, I ate at the wrong place and restaurants and I got a food born E-coli illness and it turned into hemolytic uremic syndrome and affected my kidneys."

Jasmine Bass says she wants to remind people to make healthy choices.

