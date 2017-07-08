New HVAC unit installed at Ralston Towers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A recent improvement to Ralston Towers is showing signs the building's management team is responding to the city's demands after the death of a resident Thursday.

There's now a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system installed outside Ralston Towers on 12th Street -- a step to keep residents a little cooler for now.

In the wake of Charles Hart's death, many Ralston residents and their loved ones tell News Leader 9 they have been without air for weeks, some say even more than a year.

Cleotis Witherspoon, who's come to spend time with a close friend living in the towers, says installing this HVAC system is a step in the right direction.

"It's mostly ever day," she says. "This needed to be done in order for them to understand that it's really hot our here. Really hot, and most of those people got nowhere else to go. They're doing what they can to rectify what's going on, so I think it's great."

Saturday morning, property employees met with technicians to look at how much air is actually getting to the rooms inside this over 100-year-old building.

The city of Columbus' deadline is approaching.

According to a city-issued warning, Ralston's owner company now has until July 10 to get the air back up and running for every unit inside the complex.

"This is supposed to be your home. It's supposed to be cool and comfortable. That's what you pay rent for," says Witherspoon.

With that deadline approaching, the city's code and inspection department has publicly stated if the property owners do not meet heating and cooling standards, it will "have no choice but to declare the building unsafe and prohibit habitation or resident entry."

