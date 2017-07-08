Columbus fire and police rescue couple, baby stuck on rocks in Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS and Columbus Police Department rescued a couple along with their baby who were stuck on the rocks near the 14th Street Bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

The couple has been taken into police custody -- charges are not known yet.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.

