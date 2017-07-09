UPDATE: Juvenile arrested following Phenix City police chase

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – News Leader 9 has obtained exclusive video of a police chase on Sunday morning that began in Phenix City.

The video was taken at a gas station on Lee Road 240 just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Five Phenix City police officers can be seen in the video chasing a KIA Soul around the side of the Marathon gas station.

According to Phenix City Police, patrol tried to stop a vehicle on Stadium Drive and S. Railroad St. and the person refused to stop. The pursuit down Auburn Road went through Canterbury subdivision and patrol lost sight of the vehicle.

The suspect then pulled off the road in Mill Pond Subdivision and ran off. The suspect was found hiding near a house on Mimosa Road.

The juvenile was then arrested. According to police, the vehicle was stolen in Columbus

