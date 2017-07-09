VIDEO: KIA Soul leads Phenix City Police on early morning chase

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – News Leader 9 has obtained exclusive video of an early morning police chase that began in Phenix City.

The video was taken at a gas station on Lee Road 240 just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Five Phenix City Police officers can be seen on the video chasing a KIA Soul around the side of the Marathon gas station.

The Phenix City Police Department has confirmed that a chase took place but no other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.

