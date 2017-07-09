Accident on Smith Road near I-185 NB on-ramp

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Traffic is backed up following an accident near I-185 in northern Muscogee County, near the Harris County line.

The accident is on Smith Road near the I-185 NB on-ramp near the Smith Road exit (14). Crews on scene tell us Smith Road is being blocked off in this area.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

The Georgia State Patrol, Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the Columbus Police Department is on-scene investigating.

This is a developing story; stay with WTVM for more updates.

