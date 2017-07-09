Accident on Smith Road near I-185 NB on-ramp

Traffic is backed up following an accident near I-185 in northern Muscogee County, near the Harris County line.More >>
Traffic is backed up following an accident near I-185 in northern Muscogee County, near the Harris County line.More >>
News Leader 9 has obtained exclusive video of an early morning police chase that began in Phenix City.More >>
News Leader 9 has obtained exclusive video of an early morning police chase that began in Phenix City.More >>
A recent improvement to Ralston Towers IS showing signs the building's management team is responding to the city's demands after the death of a resident Thursday.More >>
A recent improvement to Ralston Towers IS showing signs the building's management team is responding to the city's demands after the death of a resident Thursday.More >>
A former employee of the Ralston speaks out about what he saw in recent months while he worked inside the tower.More >>
A former employee of the Ralston speaks out about what he saw in recent months while he worked inside the tower.More >>
Columbus rescue teams have responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where its being that a couple along with a baby that are stuck on the rocks near the 14th Street bridge.More >>
Columbus rescue teams have responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where its being that a couple along with a baby that are stuck on the rocks near the 14th Street bridge.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
The couple says they will set a wedding date once the man’s legal troubles are resolved.More >>
The couple says they will set a wedding date once the man’s legal troubles are resolved.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.More >>