Man dies after police chase, crash on I-185 NB on-ramp near Smith Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man who died after leading deputies on a chase and crash that began in Harris County and ended in Muscogee County near I-185 and Smith Road has now been identified.

According to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, 33-year-old Curtis Walters lead police on a chase in Harris County down I-185 SB around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The suspect got off I-185 at the Smith Road exit (14), then tried to get back on I-185 NB.

When Walters was getting onto the on-ramp to I-185, he lost control of his car, crashing into a tree.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the car caught on fire and Walters died as a result of blunt force trauma.

We do not yet know why the suspect was running from police in the first place.

Traffic was backed up for hours after the crash and Smith Road was blocked off for several hours in this area.

The Georgia State Patrol, Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the Columbus Police Department were on-scene investigating.

The Georgia State Patrol is now handling the investigation.

