VIDEO: Dashcam footage released in fatal multi-county police chase

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Dashcam footage has been released on the Sunday fatal high-speed chase that began in Harris County and ended in a fiery crash on the on-ramp of I-185 near Smith Road in Muscogee County.

[Mobile users: Click here to view the full dashcam footage]

According to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, 33-year-old Curtis Walters led police on a chase in Harris County down I-185 SB around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The suspect got off I-185 at the Smith Road exit (14), then tried to get back on I-185 NB going 120 miles per hour.

When Walters was getting onto the on-ramp to I-185, he lost control of his car, crashing into a tree.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the car caught on fire and Walters died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Dashcam video shows a Harris County sheriff's deputy on scene getting out of his car to check on Walters' condition, before realizing part of the car caught on fire, immediately running away from the flames, then coming back to try and pull Walters out.

The sheriff's office confirming that woman you saw on dashcam footage was a nurse, trying to help officers get Walters out.

He was taken to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus but ultimately died as a result of the crash.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley confirmed they pulled Walters over because his license plate did not match the car he was driving.

Sheriff Jolley also confirming Walters had over 20 driving citations on his record.

The Georgia State Patrol is now handling the investigation.

