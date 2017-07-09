UPDATE: Man who died following Harris Co. police chase was going 120 miles per hour

City officials are inside the Ralston Towers checking to see if the air is back up and running.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that a badly charred body was found in the trunk of car.More >>
The man who died after leading deputies on a chase that began in Harris County and ended in a fiery crash in the Fortson-Columbus area of Muscogee County near I-185 and Smith Road has now been identified.More >>
Chambers County School Superintendent Kelli Hodge has confirmed that Valley High School band director has submitted his papers to retire.More >>
News Leader 9 has obtained exclusive video of an early morning police chase that began in Phenix City.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
The physical evidence at the apartment where a 3-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself does not match the story the father told Memphis Police Department, according to MPD.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
A Montevallo man is dead after a freak accident involving a bush hog.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
