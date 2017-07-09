Second chance job fair held in Columbus

The man who died after leading deputies on a chase and crash that began in Harris County and ended in Muscogee County near I-185 and Smith Road has now been identified.More >>
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >>
Columbus rescue teams have responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where its being that a couple along with a baby that are stuck on the rocks near the 14th Street bridge.More >>
Several people with criminal backgrounds were able to get a second chance at life Saturday all thanks to three local organizations.More >>
News Leader 9 has obtained exclusive video of an early morning police chase that began in Phenix City.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, a man from Georgia was killed Saturday in a crop duster crash in Craighead County.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
