Second chance job fair held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Several people with criminal backgrounds were able to get a second chance at life Saturday all thanks to three local organizations.

Representatives from the Black Heritage Festival, Recover Warrior’s Mental Health Advocates, and Omni all teamed up to help people with a criminal record find a job through the second chance job fair at the South Columbus Library Saturday afternoon.

