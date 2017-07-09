Georgia senators plan review of state's tax breaks

ATLANTA (AP) - A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.

The Senate Special Tax Exemption Study Committee plans to hold its first meeting on July 18 at the Capitol.

According to the resolution creating the committee, it has been more than a decade since the state did a comprehensive study on tax exemptions.

The study committee plans to work with the state's Department of Revenue and other agencies to review the cost and benefit of all exemptions and complete a report by Dec. 1.

The report may include recommended changes to state law on eliminating, expanding or creating tax breaks.

