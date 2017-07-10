Chick-fil-A celebrates National Cow Day with free food

Chick -fil-A will celebrate National Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday, July 11, by offering guests who arrive wearing any sort of cow apparel or accessory, one free entrée. Free entrees will be offered until 7 p.m.More >>
Many volunteer groups gathering items and donations for residents living in Ralston Towers, and now one man's family wants to do its part in making life easier by paying it forward.More >>
The man who died after leading deputies on a chase that began in Harris County and ended in a fiery crash in the Fortson-Columbus area of Muscogee County near I-185 and Smith Road has now been identified.More >>
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >>
Columbus rescue teams have responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where its being that a couple along with a baby that are stuck on the rocks near the 14th Street bridge.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
An investigation is underway after a police officer from Uniontown, Stark County was shot Sunday night.More >>
Jerell Ketron Eugene White, 22, was found in a pond near Pleasant Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
