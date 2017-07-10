Chick-fil-A celebrates National Cow Day with free food

Chick -fil-A will celebrate National Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday, July 11, by offering guests who arrive wearing any sort of cow apparel or accessory, one free entrée. Free entrees will be offered until 7 p.m.

Children who arrive wearing anything cow-like will receive a free Kids’ Meal.

Cow Appreciation Day is Chick-fil-A’s largest customer appreciation event. This year marks the restaurant’s 13th year celebrating.

For a full list of redeemable entrées, click here.

