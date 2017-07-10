Storm Team 9: Scattered showers and storms are in your Monday forecast. Details here!

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that a badly charred body was found in the trunk of car.More >>
Many volunteer groups gathering items and donations for residents living in Ralston Towers, and now one man's family wants to do its part in making life easier by paying it forward.More >>
Chick -fil-A will celebrate National Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday, July 11, by offering guests who arrive wearing any sort of cow apparel or accessory, one free entrée. Free entrees will be offered until 7 p.m.More >>
The man who died after leading deputies on a chase that began in Harris County and ended in a fiery crash in the Fortson-Columbus area of Muscogee County near I-185 and Smith Road has now been identified.More >>
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
New Orleans police say a man who body slammed another man in Treme this morning, is recovering from three gunshot wounds, after the victim, turned the tables.More >>
A Montevallo man is dead after a freak accident involving a bush hog.More >>
