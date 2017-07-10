Storm Team 9: Scattered showers and storms are in your Monday forecast. Details here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A stationary front is hanging out just to the north of our viewing area which will help increase our rain chances for today and tomorrow to above a summertime average. The best time to see any showers or storms will be after lunch and through the evening commute. Highs will stay near average due to more clouds and rain.

Beginning Wednesday and through the remainder of the workweek, coverage will become more summer-like (20-30%), allowing temperatures to rise. High temperatures will likely soar into the mid to upper 90s, so you'll want to keep the water handy! Things look to become a bit wetter and a few degrees cooler at the end of this coming weekend.

