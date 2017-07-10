Columbus police investigate body found in trunk of burning car Monday morning

News Leader 9 has obtained exclusive video of an early morning police chase that began in Phenix City.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that a badly charred body was found in the trunk of car.More >>
A Valley teen has died following an accident near the intersection of 64th Boulevard and Boulevard. On Sunday, July 9, at approximately 5 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department and East Alabama Fire Department were called to the scene of a one vehicle traffic accident in which the vehicle had struck a building and was on fire.More >>
Many volunteer groups gathering items and donations for residents living in Ralston Towers, and now one man's family wants to do its part in making life easier by paying it forward.More >>
Chick -fil-A will celebrate National Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday, July 11, by offering guests who arrive wearing any sort of cow apparel or accessory, one free entrée. Free entrees will be offered until 7 p.m.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
Columbus rescue teams have responded to a call at the Chattahoochee River where its being that a couple along with a baby that are stuck on the rocks near the 14th Street bridge.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
An investigation is underway after a police officer from Uniontown, Stark County was shot Sunday night.More >>
