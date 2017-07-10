Valley teen dies after striking building; car catches fire

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – A Valley teen has died following an accident near the intersection of 64th Boulevard and Boulevard.

On Sunday, July 9, at approximately 5 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department and East Alabama Fire Department were called to the scene of a one vehicle traffic accident in which the vehicle had struck a building and was on fire.

Officers tried to put out the flames with portable fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful. Once fire fighters put out the fire the body of the driver was recovered.

The driver was identified as Blayke Thomas Henderson, 17 years old. Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene by Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones.

Preliminary investigation shows that Henderson was traveling south on 64th Boulevard in a 1995 GMC 1500 4x4.

For some unknown reason, Henderson crossed through the north bound lanes at the intersection of Boulevard, left the roadway, and struck a building south of the intersection where the truck burst into flames.

This accident is still under investigation by the Valley Police Department and the Chambers County Coroner’s Office.

