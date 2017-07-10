City officials inspect Ralston Towers, 26 units found unsafe

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - City officials were inside the Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus Monday morning checking to see if the air is back up and running.

Officials gave them until Monday at 9 a.m. to have the air back on or they could be forced to close down.

This all comes after 62-year-old Charles Hart died a heated-related death inside his room and a number of residents complain they have been without air conditioning for a while.

Columbus Director of Inspection and Code John Hudgison along with his team of inspectors checking over The Ralston Towers for several hours Monday.

The city notified The Ralston they have to make sure every room is 80 degrees or below along with other requirements. Some units checked out, but 26 did not.

“The thermostat wasn’t set correctly we have other ones where there’s no thermostat at all we had some where the condensate on the lines coming in the condensing unit was leaking, all various issues,” says Hudgison.

Hudgison and Mayor Teresa Tomlinson held a press conference Monday to address the city's plan with The Ralston.

“We made it clear If not brought into compliance and remain in compliance we will not hesitate to shut down those particular units.”

City officials are planning on returning Tuesday afternoon to check the conditions of The Ralston again.

