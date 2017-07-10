Ralston Towers under inspection Monday morning - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Ralston Towers under inspection Monday morning

By Parker Branton, Reporter
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - City officials are inside the Ralston Towers Monday morning checking to see if the air is back up and running.

Officials gave them until today at 9 a.m.  to have the air back on or they could be closed down.

This all comes after 62-year-old Charles Hart died a heated-related death inside his room and a number of residents complain they have been without air conditioning for a while.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

