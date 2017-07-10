Valley High School band director submits retirement papers

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – Chambers County School Superintendent Kelli Hodge has confirmed that Valley High School Band Director Shannon Chandler has submitted his papers for retirement.

However, the school board has not met to accept the retirement yet.

Chandler was placed on leave in May after an inappropriate gag award was put together for a Valley High School band banquet. The band director issued the following apology following this incident:

Dear Valley Band Students and Parents,

I want to sincerely apologize for an event that took place at our recent band banquet. I allowed our students to present gag awards that were insensitive and inappropriate towards others. As an adult, educator, and a Christian, I should have realized the insensitiveness of these awards.

My hope and prayer is that each of you can forgive me for my actions. If I caused any embarrassment to you, a family member, or anyone else who was in attendance, then I want to say that I am truly sorry. If I have caused any damage to your reputation, then I am truly sorry for this act as well.

I owe you all an apology for breaking a sacred trust. I should have practiced better judgment when entrusted with teenagers, and I am truly sorry for breaking that trust. I hope that in the future, I can regain your trust as students and as parents.

Sincerely, Shannon Chandler

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.