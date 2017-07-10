Valley High School band director submits retirement papers

Chambers County School Superintendent Kelli Hodge has confirmed that Valley High School band director has submitted his papers to retire.More >>
City officials are inside the Ralston Towers checking to see if the air is back up and running.More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that a badly charred body was found in the trunk of car.More >>
News Leader 9 has obtained exclusive video of an early morning police chase that began in Phenix City.More >>
A Valley teen has died following an accident near the intersection of 64th Boulevard and Boulevard. On Sunday, July 9, at approximately 5 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department and East Alabama Fire Department were called to the scene of a one vehicle traffic accident in which the vehicle had struck a building and was on fire.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
Jerell Ketron Eugene White, 22, was found in a pond near Pleasant Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
