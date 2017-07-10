Concert lineup announced for Georgia National Fair

PERRY, GA (WTVM) – It is summer now but fall is on the way, and with it comes the Georgia National Fair.

The highly anticipated concert series has been released.

This year’s concerts feature the Brothers Osborne and Granger Smith on Saturday, October 7.

The next week will feature Trace Adkins and Chris Janson.

Tickets for these concerts are $40.

Click here for more information on the Concert Series plus find out how you can buy tickets.

