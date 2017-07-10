Concert lineup announced for Georgia National Fair

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
It is summer now but fall is on the way, and with it comes the Georgia National Fair. The highly anticipated concert series has been released.More >>
The man who died after leading deputies on a chase that began in Harris County and ended in a fiery crash in the Fortson-Columbus area of Muscogee County near I-185 and Smith Road has now been identified.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is releasing new details on a shooting that happened Friday morning on Rigdon Road.More >>
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has proclaimed the week of September 25 as "Cure Diabetes Week".More >>
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed a badly charred body was found in the trunk of a car Monday morning in South Columbus.More >>
The woman was charged with child endangerment.More >>
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beatenMore >>
Several ambulances are responding to an incident at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport. We’re told medical crews are evaluating up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.More >>
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.More >>
