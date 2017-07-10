Concert lineup announced for Georgia National Fair - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Concert lineup announced for Georgia National Fair

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Georgia National Fair) (Source: Georgia National Fair)
(Source: Georgia National Fair) (Source: Georgia National Fair)

PERRY, GA (WTVM) – It is summer now but fall is on the way, and with it comes the Georgia National Fair.

The highly anticipated concert series has been released.

This year’s concerts feature the Brothers Osborne and Granger Smith on Saturday, October 7.

The next week will feature Trace Adkins and Chris Janson.

Tickets for these concerts are $40.

Click here for more information on the Concert Series plus find out how you can buy tickets.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly