Police looking for 6-10 suspects in Friday Rigdon Road shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is releasing new details on a shooting that happened Friday morning on Rigdon Road.

According to police, as many as 6-10 males approached an apartment at 831 Rigdon Road and fired multiple gunshots, then they fled the area.

On Friday morning around 2, Columbus police were called out to the Rigdon Road apartment where they found 34-year-old Brandon Scott and another male victim shot.

Scott died as a result of the shooting, but a second male victim is listed in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital.

Police also received a call to a home on 33rd Avenue about another shooting.

There they found a man with a gunshot wound. Further investigation showed that this victim was injured at the apartment on Rigdon Road and had gone to the home on 33rd Avenue.

This male victim was taken to the Midtown Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 706-225-4047 or 706-643-3400

