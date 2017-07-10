Cure Diabetes Week announced for Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has proclaimed the week of September 25 as "Cure Diabetes Week".

In an announcement Monday, the mayor was joined by a group on behalf of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation who will spearhead the event.

According to the Georgia Department of Human Resources, there are more than 600,000 Georgians diagnosed with diabetes and another 300,000 who don't know they suffer from it.

Diabetes has long been identified as one of the five most important health concerns for Columbus residents.

Cure Diabetes Week events feature a major fundraising walk followed by a tailgate cook-off contest, a golf tournament, a cooking demonstration at St. Francis Hospital, among other things.

