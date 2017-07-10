Farewell ceremony held Monday on Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Fort Benning holding a farewell ceremony Monday for Command Sargent Major Tim Metheny.

He was honored for his years of service to the Army post at that event. A big crowd turned out to say goodbye, at the Benning Club.

In May 2015, Metheny was selected as the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Command Sergeant Major.

Metheny enlisted in the Army in 1990. He spoke with us about what he will take away from his time at Fort Benning.

“This is an amazing place. There is so much that happens on Fort Benning on a daily basis. It's the people that make this installation, it's the relationships,” said CSM Metheny.

Command Sergeant Major Metheny's wife also received honors for her service to Army soldiers.

