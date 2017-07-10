Columbus Lions face Jacksonville Sharks in NAL Championship game - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus Lions face Jacksonville Sharks in NAL Championship game

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
and Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
and Dave Platta, Sports Director
(Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM) (Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVM) – The Columbus Lions are facing the Jacksonville Sharks for the National Arena League Championship.

It's going to take their best game of the year, no doubt about that. Monday night, the underdog Lions face off against the best team in the league.

Just one loss on the year for Jacksonville and they've bested Columbus twice already this season.

Defense is the story for Jacksonville. They have the top scoring D in the league— allowing just 24 points a game, that's not bad for even an NFL team, much less in arena where games average 50 points.

Now Columbus is no slouch either, they're bringing the three best wide receivers in the league in Jarmon Fortson, Tristan Purifoy, and the reigning NAL Offensive Player of the Year in Michael Reeve.

So, it's the cliché unstoppable force meeting the immovable object.

Columbus brings a great defense of their own Monday night and they're ranked in the top three in scoring, so whichever defense steps up first could be the difference maker.

  AL's Chris Sale, NL's Max Scherzer to start All-Star Game

    Chris Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams, with the Boston ace opening Tuesday for the American League and Washington's Max Scherzer on the mound for...
  Call it a comeback: Mason Espinosa's second chance at Jacksonville

    (Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)(Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)

    Monday's National Arena League Championship has the chance to be a tale of redemption. Columbus looks to avenge two previous losses to Jacksonville, but the man under center has his own reasons for wanting a win. Call the opening week a night

    Monday's National Arena League Championship has the chance to be a tale of redemption. Columbus looks to avenge two previous losses to Jacksonville, but the man under center has his own reasons for wanting a win. Call the opening week a night

  Harris County anglers place 2nd in national tournament

    Harris County anglers place 2nd in national tournament

    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    There's plenty of action on Lake Harding this 4th of July. Count the Harris County pair of Cal Culpepper and Mason Waddell among them. They're back to work after a busy weekend competing,

    There's plenty of action on Lake Harding this 4th of July. Count the Harris County pair of Cal Culpepper and Mason Waddell among them. They're back to work after a busy weekend competing, and nearly winning, the FLW high school national championship, coming in 2nd place. “…to come second in the co

