Columbus Lions face Jacksonville Sharks in NAL Championship game

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVM) – The Columbus Lions are facing the Jacksonville Sharks for the National Arena League Championship.

It's going to take their best game of the year, no doubt about that. Monday night, the underdog Lions face off against the best team in the league.

Just one loss on the year for Jacksonville and they've bested Columbus twice already this season.

Defense is the story for Jacksonville. They have the top scoring D in the league— allowing just 24 points a game, that's not bad for even an NFL team, much less in arena where games average 50 points.

Now Columbus is no slouch either, they're bringing the three best wide receivers in the league in Jarmon Fortson, Tristan Purifoy, and the reigning NAL Offensive Player of the Year in Michael Reeve.

So, it's the cliché unstoppable force meeting the immovable object.

Columbus brings a great defense of their own Monday night and they're ranked in the top three in scoring, so whichever defense steps up first could be the difference maker.

