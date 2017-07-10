Jacksonville Sharks beat Columbus Lions 27-21 in NAL Championship game

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVM) – The Columbus Lions have lost to the Jacksonville Sharks 27-21 at the National Arena League Championship.

Here is a recap of the game from Sports Leader 9.

Jacksonville scores on their opening drive, followed by dueling turnovers and a stop by Jacksonville.

The Sharks fumbled on the final play of the first quarter which was recovered by Kyle Griswould.

In the first half, the Lions had two chances to score inside the 20-yard line but ended up turning the ball over.

The Sharks defense was stellar in the first half.

Halfway through the second quarter, the Sharks defense breaks up a Columbus Lions pass on 4th and goal for another stop. The Sharks led 7-0 at that point.

With less than five minutes before halftime, the Sharks with a flanker option TD pass, but the extra point attempt was no good.

The Columbus Lions missed a field goal at the end of the first half as they were down 0-13.

In the third quarter, the Lions QB Espinosa throws at 34-yard touchdown pass to Purifoy, getting the Lions on the board as it was 13-7 Jacksonville leading.

Late in the third quarter, Sharks QB Jason Boltus finds Maurice Williams on a TD pass, Sharks take a 20-7 lead with 1:33 left.

Early in the fourth quarter, Lions QB passes to Reeve for a TD pass, Lions cut Jacksonville's lead to 20-14 with less than 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, Sharks QB Jason Boltus finds Devin Wilson for a 7-yard TD, and the Sharks extend their lead over the Lions 27-14.

Lions WR Jarmon Fortson goes over the wall for the touchdown catch as the Lions trim the Sharks’ lead 27-21.

With seconds left in the game, Lions fumble the ball on the 9-yard line and Jacksonville recovers.

The Jacksonville Sharks beat the Columbus Lions to win the inaugural NAL Championship 27-21.

