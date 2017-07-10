Muscogee County Marshal's Office hosts civilian firearms course

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – People in the Valley learning the ins and outs of gun use and safety Monday night.

It's day one of the civilian firearm course in the Muscogee County Marshal's Office at the Columbus Government Center. They let them interact with the firearms, teaching some laws and when to use a firearm. They also talked about disassembly and cleaning.

The instructor also went over a different series of scenarios, hoping to help the gun owners respect the weapon and not be afraid of it.

“The Marshal really had the idea that, we don't need people having guns that don't know how to use them. We want to teach them how to use them, how to be safe with them and not cause any collateral damage or shooting someone they don't need to or making a mistake that could've been avoided with just a simple class,” said Deputy Marshal Shane Humphries, the training instructor.

On Saturday, this group will get a chance to go to the firing range and get some target practice, putting to use proper shooting techniques. This program was started by Marshal Greg Countryman about 6 years ago and has been going on ever since.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.