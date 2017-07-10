1 injured in Sheffield Drive shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One person has been shot at an apartment on the 1800 block of Sheffield Drive, off Forrest Road.

The call came in around 10 p.m. Monday.

A male was shot in the arm while inside his apartment. He was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Columbus police are not sure if this was a drive-by shooting or not.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

