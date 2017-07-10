1 injured in Sheffield Drive shooting in Columbus

A person has been shot or there has been a car accident at the intersection of Spring Lake Drive and Moon Road in North Columbus.More >>
One person has been shot at an apartment on the 1800 block of Sheffield Drive, off Forrest Road.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is releasing new details on a shooting that happened Friday morning on Rigdon Road.More >>
Bibb City residents hearing from the city planning department tonight on the impact a Riverwalk extension would have on their neighborhood.More >>
It is summer now but fall is on the way, and with it comes the Georgia National Fair. The highly anticipated concert series has been released.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.More >>
A relaxing day at Gulf Island Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
