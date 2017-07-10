Man shoots self after causing accident on Springlake Drive-Moon Road in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A shot himself after rear-ending a car at the intersection of Spring Lake Road in Moon Road in North Columbus.

The call came in over the scanner around 11 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the car who rear-ended a man went up to the driver and apologized. The driver at fault went back to his car, picked up a gun and shot himself.

The man who was shot is still alive and is being treated at Midtown Medical Center for his injuries.

