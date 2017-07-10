Bibb City residents meet with city on Riverwalk extension impact

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Bibb City residents hearing from the city planning department tonight on the impact a Riverwalk extension would have on their neighborhood.

The planning department showed residents a presentation— discussing codes and enforcement for abandoned houses.

City officials hope the Riverwalk extension would help beautify the community.

“If there are stopping off points of connectivity where people can come out and come into Bibb village and see the charm of it, it will be a much better project, it’ll have economic potential as well,” said Rick McKnight, president of Bibb Village Neighborhood Association.

Community members there hoping to add some retail space as well for folks coming off the Riverwalk, to enjoy Bibb City.

