Man shot inside N. Lumpkin Rd. apartment

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One person is injured after being shot inside his N. Lumpkin Road apartment in Columbus.

Columbus Police responded to the shooting at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities tell WTVM that an unknown person, walking through Springfield Crossing Apartments, fired a weapon into several units at the complex located at 3320 N. Lumpkin Rd.

One man was hit in the foot and is being treated at Midtown Medical Center.

Police tell us they have not identified any suspects at this time.

