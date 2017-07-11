Man shot inside N. Lumpkin Rd. apartment

A person has been shot or there has been a car accident at the intersection of Spring Lake Drive and Moon Road in North Columbus.More >>
A person has been shot or there has been a car accident at the intersection of Spring Lake Drive and Moon Road in North Columbus.More >>
It is summer now but fall is on the way, and with it comes the Georgia National Fair. The highly anticipated concert series has been released.More >>
It is summer now but fall is on the way, and with it comes the Georgia National Fair. The highly anticipated concert series has been released.More >>
One person has been shot at an apartment on the 1800 block of Sheffield Drive, off Forrest Road.More >>
One person has been shot at an apartment on the 1800 block of Sheffield Drive, off Forrest Road.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is releasing new details on a shooting that happened Friday morning on Rigdon Road.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is releasing new details on a shooting that happened Friday morning on Rigdon Road.More >>
Bibb City residents hearing from the city planning department tonight on the impact a Riverwalk extension would have on their neighborhood.More >>
Bibb City residents hearing from the city planning department tonight on the impact a Riverwalk extension would have on their neighborhood.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>