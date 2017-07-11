UPDATE: Man who shot himself after car accident on Springlake Drive-Moon Road dies

A man has died after reportedly shooting himself after a car accident at the intersection of Springlake Drive and Moon Road yesterday.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 57-year-old Matthew Jones was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center last night.

Officials say Jones rear-ended a car, apologized to the driver whom he hit, then returned to his vehicle and shot himself in the head Monday night.

