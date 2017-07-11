UPDATE: Man who shot himself after car accident on Springlake Drive-Moon Road dies

One person has been shot at an apartment on the 1800 block of Sheffield Drive, off Forrest Road.More >>
One person has been shot at an apartment on the 1800 block of Sheffield Drive, off Forrest Road.More >>
Lee County sheriffs and Phenix City police are searching property in Ladonia for the remains of a missing Phenix City woman. Kristi Sharritt, the woman’s whose husband’s remains were identified.More >>
Lee County sheriffs and Phenix City police are searching property in Ladonia for the remains of a missing Phenix City woman. Kristi Sharritt, the woman’s whose husband’s remains were identified.More >>
Bibb City residents hearing from the city planning department tonight on the impact a Riverwalk extension would have on their neighborhood.More >>
Bibb City residents hearing from the city planning department tonight on the impact a Riverwalk extension would have on their neighborhood.More >>
A person has been shot or there has been a car accident at the intersection of Spring Lake Drive and Moon Road in North Columbus.More >>
A person has been shot or there has been a car accident at the intersection of Spring Lake Drive and Moon Road in North Columbus.More >>
A man has died after reportedly rear-ending a car then shooting himself at the intersection of Spring Lake Drive and Moon Road yesterday. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 57-year-lold Matthew Jones was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center.More >>
A man has died after reportedly rear-ending a car then shooting himself at the intersection of Spring Lake Drive and Moon Road yesterday. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 57-year-lold Matthew Jones was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
The incident resulted in a three-hour standoff between the man and police.More >>
The incident resulted in a three-hour standoff between the man and police.More >>
Leigh Ann Sepelyak tossed a match on the man, setting him ablaze. Then she used a bucket of urine to try and extinguish the fire, police said.More >>
Leigh Ann Sepelyak tossed a match on the man, setting him ablaze. Then she used a bucket of urine to try and extinguish the fire, police said.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>