Deputies find nothing in search for missing Phenix City woman's remains

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
and Brandon Etheredge, Photojournalist
Kristi Sharritt. (Source: Family) Kristi Sharritt. (Source: Family)
LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Phenix City Department was searching property in Ladonia for the remains of a missing Phenix City woman Tuesday morning.

After the search, officials did not find anything in connection to the remains of Kristi Sharritt.

Sharritt, the wife of a man whose remains were found in Salem, AL in 2015,  was last seen in July of 2014, according to her family members. She is the wife of Jeffery Sharritt. His case is being treated as a homicide. 

