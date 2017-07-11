Deputies find nothing in search for missing Phenix City woman's remains

Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit arrested a man on 43 counts of financial transaction card fraud.More >>
Lee County sheriffs and Phenix City police are searching property in Ladonia for the remains of a missing Phenix City woman. Kristi Sharritt, the woman’s whose husband’s remains were identified.More >>
A Columbus teen was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother with a knife, according to a police report.More >>
A Valley teen has died following an accident near the intersection of 64th Boulevard and Boulevard.More >>
Auburn Police Division arrested 19-year-old Eric Nelms Jr. on felony warrants Monday. July 10. Nelms, an Auburn resident was charged with criminal mischief in the first-degree and two counts of theft of property in the first-degree.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
