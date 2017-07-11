Deputies find nothing in search for missing Phenix City woman's remains

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Phenix City Department was searching property in Ladonia for the remains of a missing Phenix City woman Tuesday morning.

After the search, officials did not find anything in connection to the remains of Kristi Sharritt.

Sharritt, the wife of a man whose remains were found in Salem, AL in 2015, was last seen in July of 2014, according to her family members. She is the wife of Jeffery Sharritt. His case is being treated as a homicide.

Crews headed into the property with tools to cut down overgrowth as the look for a well on the property #SharrittHomicide pic.twitter.com/s8OtBr6NXD — Brandon Etheredge (@BrandonWTVM) July 11, 2017

The scene is now clear in the Ladonia Area. Investigators said the search turned up nothing of interest #SharrittHomicide pic.twitter.com/RyE0kTTVSe — Brandon Etheredge (@BrandonWTVM) July 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.