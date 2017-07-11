Lee Co. Sheriff's Office search for remains of missing woman

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Phenix City police are searching property in Ladonia for the remains of a missing Phenix City woman.

Kristi Sharritt, the wife of a man whose remains were found in Salem, AL in 2015, was last seen in July of 2014, according to her family members. She is the wife of Jeffery Sharritt. His case is being treated as a homicide.

