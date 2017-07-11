CPD needs your help identifying body found in trunk burning vehicle

One person has been shot at an apartment on the 1800 block of Sheffield Drive, off Forrest Road.More >>
One person has been shot at an apartment on the 1800 block of Sheffield Drive, off Forrest Road.More >>
Columbus police have released more details in connection to the body that was found in a burning vehicle.More >>
Columbus police have released more details in connection to the body that was found in a burning vehicle.More >>
Bibb City residents hearing from the city planning department tonight on the impact a Riverwalk extension would have on their neighborhood.More >>
Bibb City residents hearing from the city planning department tonight on the impact a Riverwalk extension would have on their neighborhood.More >>
Chick -fil-A will celebrate National Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday, July 11, by offering guests who arrive wearing any sort of cow apparel or accessory, one free entrée. Free entrees will be offered until 7 p.m.More >>
Chick -fil-A will celebrate National Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday, July 11, by offering guests who arrive wearing any sort of cow apparel or accessory, one free entrée. Free entrees will be offered until 7 p.m.More >>
Lee County sheriffs and Phenix City police are searching property in Ladonia for the remains of a missing Phenix City woman. Kristi Sharritt, the woman’s whose husband’s remains were identified.More >>
Lee County sheriffs and Phenix City police are searching property in Ladonia for the remains of a missing Phenix City woman. Kristi Sharritt, the woman’s whose husband’s remains were identified.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
The incident resulted in a three-hour standoff between the man and police.More >>
The incident resulted in a three-hour standoff between the man and police.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>