CPD needs your help identifying body found in trunk of burning vehicle

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have released more details in connection to the body that was found in a burning vehicle on Harbison Drive.

While the identity of the individual found has not been determined, officials say the body appears to be a younger male from late teen to his 30’s.

On Monday around 5:30 a.m. Columbus police along with fire and EMS were called to Harbison Drive and Head Street regarding a red two-door 2006 Pontiac G6 that was on fire.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found that the fire was extinguished and during a check for additional hot spots, the trunk was opened and a body was located inside.

If you have any information about this incident, the identity of this individual, or anyone who is missing a loved one or friend that matches the above criteria to please call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4267 or 706-653-3400.

