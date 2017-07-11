Columbus ranked in study's top 50 best-run cities

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus makes the top 50 in a study that measured the best and worst cities in the United States. Out of 150 cities, Columbus landed at 42.

"A well-run city isn’t just the product of efficient budgeting or well-supplied coffers. It is the fruit of countless other decisions, financial or otherwise, that are made on behalf of the public’s best interest," Wallethub says.

Experts from Wallethub broke down the findings on the best and worst cities in the United States on their website. They show the financial stability, health, infrastructure and pollution, education, economy and safety of each of the cities.

There are graphs that compare the quality of services residents receive from the city's budget to learn how well the city officials handle public money. The quality of services is based on those six categories.

"The governments of large cities, especially, can be more complex and difficult to manage than entire countries," Wallethub says. "Local leaders must balance the public’s diverse interests with the city’s limited resources. Consequently, not everyone’s needs can or will be met."

That proves to be true. While Nampa, Idaho came in at number one, They named Washington, DC. as the worst-run city.

A more detailed breakdown of the cities is on the Wallethub website, and to find out what methods exerts used, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.