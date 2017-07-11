Columbus ranked in study's top 50 best-run cities

A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.More >>
Lee County sheriffs and Phenix City police are searching property in Ladonia for the remains of a missing Phenix City woman. Kristi Sharritt, the woman's whose husband's remains were identified.
A group of fishermen, some of them fathers and sons from Eufaula and Phenix City, have been arrested for an illegal head start on the lobster season. That's according to officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Jury selection is underway for the trial of a Columbus man accused of murder.
Columbus makes the Top 50 in a study that measured the best and worst cities in the United States. Out of 150 cities, Columbus landed at 42.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
Brittany Jasmine ignored lifeguards' whistles ordering her to stop putting her son in danger by dunking him.
A relaxing day at Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.
