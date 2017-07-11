Auburn man turns himself in after allegedly stealing vehicle

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn Police Division arrested 19-year-old Eric Nelms Jr. on felony warrants Monday. July 10.

Nelms, an Auburn resident was charged with criminal mischief in the first-degree and two counts of theft of property in the first-degree.

On June 5, 2017, Auburn police responded to a theft complaint at a business in the 2000 block of U.S. Hwy 29 S.

A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was broken into and damaged, a fence was damaged, and a 2008 Ford Mustang was stolen. Opelika Police Officers later recovered the vehicle.

A review of the video surveillance footage resulted in Nelms being identified as the suspect.

Felony warrants for the arrest of Nelms were obtained and on July 10, 2017, he surrendered himself to APD Detectives.

He was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail. He is eligible for a $8,000 bond.

