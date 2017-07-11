St. Francis to eliminate dozens of jobs due to restructuring

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – St. Francis has announced that the hospital will eliminate 50 positions due to the restructuring of many departments.

According to St. Francis’ Marketing Director Kendra Wright, these positions will not impact bedside care.

“We knew that turning this organization around in the right way would take time, and we are pleased with the great strides we have made in strengthening St. Francis for the future. We continue to take the necessary steps to ensure our financial stability in an uncertain healthcare environment. We have made progress on many fronts, including tremendous progress on our quality measures,” Wright said.

The hospital is offering employees affected by this transition support and they are encouraging many to apply for other open positions at St. Francis.

“Decisions like this are never easy, and we do not make them lightly, but we are confident this will assist us in strengthening our hospital and enhancing our ability to provide quality care for our patients for generations to come,” says Wright.

