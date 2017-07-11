Columbus teen arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother

Lee County sheriffs and Phenix City police are searching property in Ladonia for the remains of a missing Phenix City woman. Kristi Sharritt, the woman’s whose husband’s remains were identified.More >>
A Columbus teen was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother with a knife, according to a police report.More >>
A Valley teen has died following an accident near the intersection of 64th Boulevard and Boulevard.More >>
Auburn Police Division arrested 19-year-old Eric Nelms Jr. on felony warrants Monday. July 10. Nelms, an Auburn resident was charged with criminal mischief in the first-degree and two counts of theft of property in the first-degree.More >>
St. Francis has announced that the hospital will eliminate 50 position due to the restructuring of many departments. According to St. Francis’ Marketing Director Kendra Wright, these positions will not impact bedside care.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
Brittany Jasmine ignored lifeguards' whistles ordering her to stop putting her son in danger by dunking him.More >>
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.More >>
