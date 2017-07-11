Columbus teen arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus teen was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother with a knife, according to a police report.

On Monday, around midnight police were called to Plateau Drive at a mobile home regarding a domestic dispute.

Officers arrested a 13-year-old and he was charged with aggravated assault with a knife, possession of a knife.

