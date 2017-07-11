Man arrested on more than 40 counts of credit card fraud; buys items to sell online

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit arrested a man on 43 counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Keith Jones, 41, was also arrested for seven counts of misdemeanor theft by deception, seven counts of felony theft by deception, four counts of criminal attempt theft by deception, 62 counts of identity fraud and one count of possession of drug-related objects.

These charges stem from an ongoing investigation that began on April 3, 2017. Police were alerted to stolen credit cards being used to purchase firearms at Shooters of Columbus.

ATF was contacted and has been working in conjunction with the financial crimes unit in an attempt to capture the individual responsible. After issuing multiple search warrants, police were able to determine there a total of 19 suspects all across Georgia and Alabama.

The financial crimes unit was able to identify 62 individual victims and 22 businesses from all over the United States.

Jones ordered items such as furniture, appliances, lawnmowers, mattresses, Yeti Coolers, American Girl Dolls, fast food items, race car parts, assorted firearms, construction equipment, clothing and other accessories.

He then would sell these items online on Facebook, yard sale pages or to other contacts.

ATF and the Financial Crimes Unit have additional charges pending at this time.

