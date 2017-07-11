SEC Media Days 2017 underway

(WTVM) – Football season is right around the corner, but before teams take the field, they'll approach the stage for SEC Media Days in Birmingham.

Sports Leader 9’s Dave Platta will be in Birmingham on Thursday for Auburn’s media day.

Below is a schedule for each day and who is expected to speak from each university:

Wednesday

Alabama

Coach Nick Saban

Bradley Bozeman, Sr., OL

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jr., DB

Calvin Ridley, Jr., WR

Kentucky

Coach Mark Stoops

Mike Edwards, Jr., S

Stephen Johnson, Sr., QB

Courtney Love, Sr., LB

Missouri

Coach Barry Odom

Eric Beisel, Sr., LB

Drew Lock, Jr., QB

J'Mon Moore, Sr., WR

Texas A&M

Coach Kevin Sumlin

Christian Kirk, Jr., WR

Koda Martin, Jr., OL

Armani Watts, Sr., DB

Thursday

Auburn

Coach Gus Malzahn

Daniel Carlson, Sr., K

Tray Matthews, Sr., DB

Braden Smith, Sr., OL

Ole Miss

Coach Hugh Freeze

Javon Patterson, Jr., OL

Shea Patterson, So., QB

Breeland Speaks, Jr., DT

South Carolina

Coach Will Muschamp

Jake Bentley, So., QB

Hayden Hurst, Jr., TE

Deebo Samuel, Jr., WR

