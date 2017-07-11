SEC Media Days 2017 underway - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SEC Media Days 2017 underway

(Source: WSFA)

(WTVM) – Football season is right around the corner, but before teams take the field, they'll approach the stage for SEC Media Days in Birmingham.

Sports Leader 9’s Dave Platta will be in Birmingham on Thursday for Auburn’s media day.

Below is a schedule for each day and who is expected to speak from each university:

Wednesday

Alabama

  • Coach Nick Saban
  • Bradley Bozeman, Sr., OL
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jr., DB
  • Calvin Ridley, Jr., WR

Kentucky

  • Coach Mark Stoops
  • Mike Edwards, Jr., S
  • Stephen Johnson, Sr., QB
  • Courtney Love, Sr., LB

Missouri

  • Coach Barry Odom
  • Eric Beisel, Sr., LB
  • Drew Lock, Jr., QB
  • J'Mon Moore, Sr., WR

Texas A&M

  • Coach Kevin Sumlin
  • Christian Kirk, Jr., WR
  • Koda Martin, Jr., OL
  • Armani Watts, Sr., DB

Thursday

Auburn

  • Coach Gus Malzahn
  • Daniel Carlson, Sr., K
  • Tray Matthews, Sr., DB
  • Braden Smith, Sr., OL

Ole Miss

  • Coach Hugh Freeze
  • Javon Patterson, Jr., OL
  • Shea Patterson, So., QB
  • Breeland Speaks, Jr., DT

South Carolina

  • Coach Will Muschamp
  • Jake Bentley, So., QB
  • Hayden Hurst, Jr., TE
  • Deebo Samuel, Jr., WR

