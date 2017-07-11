Jury selection begins for 2014 Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Jury selection is underway for the trial of a Columbus man accused of murder.

Police say Sacorey McKelvey is charged in the 2014 shooting death of Corey Owens.

The incident happened on Adair Avenue near Wynnton Road.

Officers say they found Owens with a gunshot wound to his head and his SUV riddled with bullets.

If convicted, McKelvey could be sentenced to life without parole.

