Second woman accuses Columbus pastor of sexual assault

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.

This is the latest accusation against Pastor Lewis Clemons, who now faces a civil lawsuit.

The suit claims Clemons sexually abused Lequita Jackson for years, using the Bible to justify his actions.

News Leader 9 sat down to talk to Jackson and the second woman, Lakisha Smith, who described some of what they claim Clemons did as their spiritual leader.

"He initially anointed my front side from my forehead to my feet, stopping at my breasts to where he would put his hands up under my bra,” said Lakisha Smith, the alleged victim. “He would ask me if I was on birth control pills or anything like that. I told him that I wasn't. During one of our moments when we were engaged in sexual intercourse, he did impregnate me.”

We will have a report on these latest accusations against the pastor tonight on News Leader 9 at 11.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.