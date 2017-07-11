Woman says Columbus pastor got her pregnant; paid for abortion

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.

This is the latest accusation against Pastor Lewis Clemons, who now faces a civil lawsuit.

The suit claims Clemons sexually abused Lequita Jackson for years, using the Bible to justify his actions.

News Leader 9 sat down to talk to Jackson and the second woman, Lakisha Smith, who described some of what they claim Clemons did as their spiritual leader.

"He initially anointed my front side from my forehead to my feet, stopping at my breasts to where he would put his hands up under my bra,” said Lakisha Smith, the alleged victim.

“He would ask me if I was on birth control pills or anything like that. I told him that I wasn't. During one of our moments when we were engaged in sexual intercourse, he did impregnate me," said Lequita Jackson.

Pastor Clemons has not answered any of our calls or been available for comment.

While Smith is not claiming to have had sexual intercourse with Clemons, Lequita Jackson alleges her former spiritual leader said the Bible did not look down upon them having intercourse when she was just 15-years old.

"He would say that men in the Bible had concubines and that God was accepting of concubines. There are two types of wives a man of God could have - a natural wife and a spiritual wife, and he said my role was very important, especially since he said he was not being satisfied sexually by his wife,” Jackson said.

And these acts, Jackson says, led to one traumatic experience in 2003.

"During one of our moments when we were engaged in sexual intercourse, he did impregnate me. Drove me to the facility, under the guise he was my father and signed for me to have an abortion, and he paid for it,” Jackson said.

Jackson got pregnant again five years later in 2008.

News Leader 9 has reached out to Clemons when we first reported the lawsuit.

He did not answer any of our calls to his cell phone, home phone, or the phone number for his current church, Kingdom Awareness Ministries International.

Both of these women say what they want if for Clemons to be removed from the pulpit and not allowed to pastor another church.

