Woman says Columbus pastor got her pregnant; paid for abortion

One person has died after being shot in Opelika.More >>
One person has died after being shot in Opelika.More >>
The Muscogee County School Board has decided to hire an outside attorney who they say will look at potential ethics violations.More >>
The Muscogee County School Board has decided to hire an outside attorney who they say will look at potential ethics violations.More >>
A 2004 cold case of an elderly Columbus man who was shot by his son has ended in a plea.More >>
A 2004 cold case of an elderly Columbus man who was shot by his son has ended in a plea.More >>
A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.More >>
A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.More >>
St. Francis Hospital sparks a national conversation about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) amidst National PTSD Awareness Day.More >>
St. Francis Hospital sparks a national conversation about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) amidst National PTSD Awareness Day.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A man accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will be in federal court in Charleston on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in reference to a 2011 robbery he has already served time for.More >>
A man accused of being involved in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will be in federal court in Charleston on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing in reference to a 2011 robbery he has already served time for.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
Saturday was an unexpected eventful day for Gary Perry as he was wrongly arrested for a crime he did not commit.More >>
Saturday was an unexpected eventful day for Gary Perry as he was wrongly arrested for a crime he did not commit.More >>