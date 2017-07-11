Snake found in Phenix City bank's restroom

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A Phenix City bank employee got quite the scare Monday when taking a trip to the restroom.

Shara Holland, who works at the Phenix-Girard Bank on 13th street went into the dark restroom and to her surprise, a snake was on the floor!

We're told as she walked in she said it felt like the floor moved, so she turned the light on and there it was!

The woman jumped on the counter with one leap and quietly got someone's attention.

We did reach out to the bank for comment, they have not gotten back to us yet.

