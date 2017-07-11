Snake found in Phenix City bank's restroom

The Columbus Tax Accessors Office is doing a reevaluation of properties for the first time in several years and taxpayers showed up in numbers Tuesday to let them know they aren't happy that more money is coming out of their pockets.More >>
A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.More >>
Jury selection is underway for the trial of a Columbus man accused of murder.More >>
The Ralston Towers in Columbus is working to beat the clock on the living conditions considered below the standards set by Columbus city codes and violations.More >>
A group of fishermen, some of them fathers and sons from Eufaula and Phenix City, have been arrested for an illegal head start on the lobster season. That's according to officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
A second woman is now coming forward claiming she has also been sexually abused by a long-time local pastor.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
