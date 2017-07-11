Columbus taxpayers upset about property tax increase

The Columbus Tax Accessors Office is doing a reevaluation of properties for the first time in several years and taxpayers showed up in numbers Tuesday to let them know they aren't happy that more money is coming out of their pockets.

"I mean I was outraged," says property owner Jesse Turner.

Turner and numerous others at the Columbus City Council meeting say they got a letter last week with their new tax assessment and come to find out some of theirs more than doubled.

"I don't see how that can jump from $300 to over $1,000," Turner tells News Leader 9's, Parker Branton.

Muscogee County Deputy Chief Appraiser John Williams was at the meeting to tell people how these new assessments came about.

"Unlike previous years we did a county-wide revaluation of all taxable property in the county," says Williams. He says for the first time in many years all 70,000 parcels were looked at and given brand new assessment value, a new software used to determine those assessments is also being used.

If you don't agree with your property tax assessment you have until August 14 to appeal, but regardless of the appeal, you are still required to pay 85 percent of the property tax you now owe by December 1.

