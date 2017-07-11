Code officials turn focus to fire code violations at Ralston Towers

After city officials were reporting 26 units unlivable at the Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus due to air conditioning, the issue is now reportedly temporarily repaired.

A team of Columbus City Code Inspectors returned to the Ralston Towers Tuesday afternoon to examine the remaining units without air conditioning.

Columbus Director of Inspection and Codes John Hudgison says the air conditioning phase is just about complete

“We probably have about 5 or 6 units left, and those do not meet the 80-degree threshold, we are at the point today where they will be leaving today to go to Lowe's, Home Depot or wherever to get the portable air units," Hudgison said.

Portable air units are said to be a temporary safeguard. Repair to the cooling tower is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Code officials are now turning their attention to the fire code regulations that are not up to city standards.

It was in April when city officials discovered there were no working sprinklers in a stairwell as required.

Officials say some of the fire alarms didn't activate when they were pulled and the sprinkler system was outdated.

Hudgison says they will continue to work on getting the building fully up to code.

"Ideally, what we are trying to do is make sure the fire alarm system, the enunciators, and all those things go off. There is a fire alarm on the sixth floor, they know down here on the first floor at the panel box where it is, and it's isolated. But, that alarm also lets everyone else know there's a fire in the building, and right now, that system is not working properly," Hudgison said.

A new company has been recruited to perform the necessary work. Maintenance has already begun to parts of the building.

Officials say there are no plans to close down the Ralston.

