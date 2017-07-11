Columbus 2-month-old dies after alleged abused by father

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit has arrested six individuals on drug charges.More >>
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit has arrested six individuals on drug charges.More >>
Expect some delays at the intersection of Dimon Street and Cherokee Ave. due to a car accident.More >>
Expect some delays at the intersection of Dimon Street and Cherokee Ave. due to a car accident.More >>
A two-month-old girl from Columbus has died in an Atlanta hospital after she was allegedly abused by her father.More >>
A two-month-old girl from Columbus has died in an Atlanta hospital after she was allegedly abused by her father.More >>
The Muscogee County School Board has decided to hire an outside attorney who they say will look at potential ethics violations.More >>
The Muscogee County School Board has decided to hire an outside attorney who they say will look at potential ethics violations.More >>
A 2004 cold case of an elderly Columbus man who was shot by his son has ended in a plea.More >>
A 2004 cold case of an elderly Columbus man who was shot by his son has ended in a plea.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>