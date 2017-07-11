Columbus 2-month-old dies after alleged abused by father

(WTVM) – A two-month-old girl from Columbus has died in an Atlanta hospital after she was allegedly abused by her father.

Two-month-old Mariah Alston was pronounced dead Saturday at Elgston Children's Hospital in Atlanta.

She was being treated there for multiple skull fractures after alleged abused by her father, 23-year-old Nijil Alston.

The body will be transported Wednesday morning to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy and charges will be pending.

Alston was in court last week facing battery and cruelty to children charges in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Nijil Alston, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges associated with the abuse of his two-month-old daughter.

Alston pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery with a bond of $100,000 and he pleaded not guilty to cruelty to children with a bond for $50,000.

Police were dispatched to the Midtown Medical Center July 3 in reference to Alston's infant daughter suffering from breathing problems, multiple skull fractures, and bruises throughout her body.

