Columbus infant allegedly abused by father dies in Atlanta hospital

Jury selection is underway for the trial of a Columbus man accused of murder.More >>
A two-month-old girl from Columbus has died in an Atlanta hospital after she was allegedly abused by her father.More >>
The Ralston Towers in Columbus is working to beat the clock on the living conditions considered below the standards set by Columbus city codes and violations.More >>
A group of fishermen, some of them fathers and sons from Eufaula and Phenix City, have been arrested for an illegal head start on the lobster season. That's according to officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.More >>
The Columbus Tax Accessors Office is doing a reevaluation of properties for the first time in several years and taxpayers showed up in numbers Tuesday to let them know they aren't happy that more money is coming out of their pockets.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.More >>
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.More >>
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
Brittany Jasmine ignored lifeguards' whistles ordering her to stop putting her son in danger by dunking him.More >>
A Phenix City bank employee got quite the scare Monday when taking a trip to the restroom.More >>
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
