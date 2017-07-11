1 dead in North Antioch Circle shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – One person has died after being shot in Opelika Tuesday night.

According to the Opelika Police Department, the shooting happened on the 500 block of North Antioch Circle at 6:15 p.m. CT.

An officer was patrolling the area when he was flagged down by a person who reported a gunshot victim in the area.

They found a 23-year-old male lying in the roadway. The victim died before EMS arrived on scene. The victim's name is not being released until his family has been notified.

The body of the victim will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner's office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

The homicide investigation is in the very early stages by Opelika police and Lee County Coroner.

Anyone with any information at all is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

