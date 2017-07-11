Man identified in deadly North Antioch Circle shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – One person has died after being shot in Opelika Tuesday night.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Shaquille Jones.

According to the Opelika Police Department, the shooting happened on the 500 block of North Antioch Circle at 6:15 p.m. CT.

An officer was patrolling the area when he was flagged down by a person who reported a gunshot victim in the area.

They found Jones lying in the roadway. He died before EMS arrived on scene.

His body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner's office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

The homicide investigation is in the very early stages by Opelika police and Lee County Coroner.

Anyone with any information at all is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

